News Explosion de particules !
News Publié le 20.02.2017

[Video] Explosion de particules !

Aujourd'hui, on se projette dans Ava, une installation artistique qui propose un spectacle immersif avec comme inspiration la physique des particules. Un projet réalisé par Ouchhh et présenté lors de l'évènement TEDxCERN. Superbe !

CREDIT:
Direction_Design_Animation: (http://ouchhh.tv)
Sound Design: Audiofil
AVA_V2 featured on TEDxCERN

Ava; is the surface-volume shape coefficient. The main inspiration comes from monumental experimentations which focused on particle physics.
AVA’s design originate from the Buckminster Fuller’s iconic dome structure. It has 360 traceable area from the exterior surface of the dome.
Cosmic rays reinterpreted within the concept of AVA and the first version of the performance screened at Paris.
AVA is a Commissioned Artwork and designed as a portable installation which can be transportable and positionable at any place.
© 2016 Ouchhh Ltd. All Rights Reserved.



